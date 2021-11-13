Biking for the hungry

No matter what type of bike you choose, continually monitor your tire tread, air pressure and amount of wear on the brake pads to ensure you’ll have a safe ride.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bike ride helped a local organization feed some the “Forest City’s” most vulnerable.

“[The] organization does a lot of good for a lot of kids that a lot of people do not know about,” said Robb Sinks, Owner of Kegel’s Bicycle Store. “This is just a phenomenal organization.”

The Kegel’s Bicycle Store, 2605 Charles St, has worked with the Rock House before. They thought of a new way to help out the organization with a “Food Ride” this year. Starting from their shop on Charles Street, they pedaled all the way to Rock House Kids Building, 1325 7th St.

Deanna Lacny, Rock House Kids’ Executive Director, said that fundraisers like this help them provide for the kids they serve.

“It’s because of organizations like Kegel’s that come through and does things like this, we are able to provide for our children,” Lacny said.

All the food donated will go to the kids, which not only helps, but also touches the hearts of the Rock House staff and students.

“It’s a good thing that people like them bring in bikes, bring stuff, offer to give stuff, because that helps the kids at Rock House,” said Marlisha White, a sophomore at Auburn High School and student at Rock House Kids.

Even though this was the first time doing the “Food Ride” for the Rock House Kids, it was a huge success, with the amount of food and people that showed up.

“Anytime we can do our part and help somebody else out in the process, have some fun and petal some bikes, it’s what it’s all about,” said Garret Rapp, employee at Kegel’s Bicycle Store.

Sinks said that this is not the only thing they do to support the community.

“We plan to grow,” Sinks said. “Next year, come ride with us and bring some stuff.”