Bill Hintz wins Winnebago County Coroner uncontested despite forgery charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz (R) is expected to remain in his position as Winnebago County Coroner, despite facing numerous charges for forgery and theft.

Hintz ran uncontested, picking up more than 75,000 votes.

According to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, in February, 2020, fraudulent information was sent to the Winnebago County Purchasing Department regarding charges made on a county-issued credit card which had been issued to Bill Hintz.

William Hintz has been charged with 37 counts of Forgery, Official Misconduct, Theft and Conspiracy.

Michelle Hintz has been charged with 7 counts of Unlawful Use of a Credit Card, Theft and Conspiracy.

Hintz was elected in 2016 to replace Sue Fiduccia, who had held the office for more than 20 years.

