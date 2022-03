SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House unanimously passed House Bill 4813, the “Better Lunches Act.”

Currently, Illinois schools are required to contract the lowest bidder to provide free student lunches.

The bill, if signed into law, would eliminate that requirement.

It was introduced after some Peoria Public School parents became upset with their students’ lunches and complained on social media.

The bill now heads to the State Senate for approval.