Bill to restrict how law enforcement works with ICE headed to Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill which would limit local police departments from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is headed to Gov. JB Pritzker for approval.

Senate Bill 667, aka the Way Forward Act, was filed by Sen. Omar Aquino (D-Chicago) to provide protection for illegal immigrants from local law enforcement.

Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez said the legislation would help improve relationship between police and undocumented immigrants by taking the fear out of talking to police.

“Immigrant families continue to fear interaction with police due to the ongoing police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.” Hernandez said. “When immigrants do not come forward and work with the police, the whole community suffers.”

The law would restrict police from working with ICE on raids, sharing of intelligence data, and would shut down detainment centers across the state.

If Pritzker signs the law, it would go into effect immediately.