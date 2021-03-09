Bill would ban Illinois lawmakers from becoming lobbyists immediately after leaving office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Rep. Dave Vella has filed new legislation aimed at stopping former lawmakers from becoming lobbyists immediately upon leaving office.

Vella says he filed House Bill 2389 in an effort to restore faith in government.

“For too long we have seen a revolving door of legislators leaving office, often part way through their term, only to immediately become a lobbyist,” said Vella. “This revolving door in Springfield has allowed for too many crooked deals with elected officials no longer acting in the best interest of the public and only the best interest of themselves.”

In the past, legislators could resign before the end of their elected term to become a lobbyist for a private company.

Vella’s bill would put a 5-year ban on elected officials registering as lobbyists after leaving office.

Vella has also file legislation which would end taxpayer funded pensions for elected officials.

“We have politicians abusing their elected office to get lobbying jobs and leaving office before the end of their term. This leads to politicians still influencing legislation without having to being held accountable by voters,” said Vella. “Our elected officials need to be focused on helping the communities they represent, not focused on finding a bigger paycheck.”