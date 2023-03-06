SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill, introduced in the Illinois House, aims to stop schools from allowing police to fine students for misbehavior.

A Tribute-Pro Publica investigation found that ticketing students in schools is common across the state, with some students fined up to $750.

The fines have been issued for infractions such as fighting, theft, and smoking, penalties traditionally handled by the principal’s office.

A 2015 law prevented Illinois schools from fining students, so the schools have been referring cases to law enforcement.

The new legislation would make it illegal for schools to involve the police in the disciplinary process.

The bill would not stop police from arresting students for crimes.

According to the initial study, 12,000 tickets were written to students over a three year period, and Black students were twice as likely to receive a ticket than white students.