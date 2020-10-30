Binny’s Beverage Depot opens Friday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thirsty? You can wet your whistle today at a new liquor superstore opening in Rockford.
Binny’s Beverage Depot opens today at Forest Plaza, at 6363 East State Street.
The Chicago-based beer and wine chain is offering special deals to celebrate the opening of the Rockford location.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 37-year-old man killed in Rochelle shooting, 3 arrested
- Gov. Pritzker doubles down on high school basketball being pushed back
- Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha
- Man mauled after paying for ‘full-contact’ leopard experience in Florida
- Lil Wayne gets backlash after showing support for Trump
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!