Binny’s Beverage Depot opens Friday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thirsty? You can wet your whistle today at a new liquor superstore opening in Rockford.

Binny’s Beverage Depot opens today at Forest Plaza, at 6363 East State Street.

The Chicago-based beer and wine chain is offering special deals to celebrate the opening of the Rockford location.

