Binny’s Beverage Depot receives Rockford liquor license

Local News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Binny’s Beverage Depot, a Chicago-area liquor superstore chain, received approval for a liquor license for its upcoming Rockford location Monday night.

Binny’s operates 42 stores throughout the state, and plans to move into the Forever 21 location, at 6363 East State Street, later this year.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy last year.

No time was given for an opening date.

