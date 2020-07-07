Binny’s Beverage Depot receives Rockford liquor license

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Binny’s Beverage Depot, a Chicago-area liquor superstore chain, received approval for a liquor license for its upcoming Rockford location Monday night.

Binny’s operates 42 stores throughout the state, and plans to move into the Forever 21 location, at 6363 East State Street, later this year.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy last year.

No time was given for an opening date.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

