(WTVO) — Residents who have been waiting to put out a bird bath and feeder due to avian flu concerns can now go ahead and do so.

That is according to state natural resource officials. The agency had previously recommended people hold off on using baths and feeders through last month. The goal was to reduce the spread of the bird flu.

Non-resident birds are now done with their annual spring migration, and the chance of more outbreaks is lower. So far, bird flu has not been discovered in songbird species.