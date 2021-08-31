Bird e-scooters coming to Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Ride-sharing company Bird announced Tuesday that it would be bringing its electric scooters to Freeport.

The scooters are available to rent through the Bird app.

Residents are only able to use the scooters in certain areas of the city. In fact, the vehicles would slow down and become inoperable if riders traveled outside of these spaces.

Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:

Community Pricing – Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micromobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

“We are happy to welcome Bird to the City of Freeport and look forward to having the scooters available. I think they will make a great addition to our community,” said Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller.

Bird e-scooters are already available in Rockford and Beloit.