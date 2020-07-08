Bird in Rockford tests positive for West Nile Virus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting that a bird found in Rockford has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The WCHD says the bird was found in the 61107 zip code.

West Nile is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Currently, there are no reported human cases of West Nile in Winnebago County.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, nausea, headache and body aches within three to 14 days of the bite. But most people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience any problems.

Besides reducing mosquitoes, there other ways to reduce your chance of getting West Nile.

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear shoes and socks and cover yourself with pants and long-sleeve shirts.

Apply insect repellent with DEET.

Dump standing water every five days.

Get rid of old tires.

Report any dead birds to the Winnebago County Health Department at 815-720-4245.

To learn more about West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases and about prevention

methods, read the other materials available on the IDPH West Nile virus web site or contact the

Illinois Department of Public Health West Nile virus information hotline at 866-369-9710, Monday –

Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

