SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) – Birds have landed in yet another stateline city. Bird Scooters are now available in South Beloit.

Low-income riders, veterans and senior citizens can get 50% off. The scooters are free for healthcare workers and emergency personnel, and can reach speeds up to 15 mph.

The Bird app must be downloaded in order to take a ride. The scooters are also available in Beloit, Rockford and Freeport.