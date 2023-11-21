ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This weekend is the busiest day of shopping in the country. However, shopping experts are warning those about potential scams.

“As retailers realize how much money is being spent, so do scammers. And it is their goal to get out in front of the retailers and get to us consumers with all manner of kinds of scams and schemes to relieve us of our money,” said Dennis Horton the Director of Rockford Better Business Bureau.

Danny Johnson is a long-time black Friday shopper. He says he doesn’t get scammed, but that isn’t an accident.

“I just go in the store and I just start looking for things and seeing what I like and buying Christmas presents for everybody,” Johnson said. “I haven’t had any scams I am pretty careful about what I buy though.”

Scams about correcting bank details are very common. It is helpful to check with retailers if they accept any deals you are expecting to use. Also, return policies change for some items during black Friday so make sure to look at those policies.

“Everybody has to be worried about it, especially now because the crooks are working overtime. Oddly, it is people who are between 24 and 35 who get ripped off more frequently online because frankly, they are more used to doing things online. And they also think that they can’t get ripped off,” Horton said.