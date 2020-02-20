Black History Month celebrated through performance at local school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Ellis Elementary school in Rockford hosted an African American history and culture event.

Performers took the state to celebrate African American history. Poets, dancers, musicians, and actors all contributed to the program.

The school’s principal Taren Turner stressed why it’s important to pass culture knowledge along to kids in the area.

“The history is American history and it also helps to have a better identity of self when they’re able to celebrate the culture. From an equity standpoint it’s necessary to share the diverse perspectives of history,” she explained.

Wednesday marked the fourth African American culture and history celebration hosted at the scchool.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

