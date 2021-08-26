Black Marines honored at Rockford’s Memorial Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Black Marine Corps members were celebrated in Rockford on Thursday at an event to honor the first Black service members to become US Marines.

The Illinois General Assembly declared August 26th as Montford Point Marine Day.

Veteran Stanley Thompson, who was among those who gathered today at Rockford’s Memorial Hall, at 211 N Main St, said the Marines were the last branch of the military to do away with discrimination, via a 1941 executive order.

“It’s something that has been building over the years, and now it’s come full circle to where we now celebrate de-segregation in the military,” Thompson said.

