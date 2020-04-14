Blackhawk Technical College donates extra beds to area hospitals

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Blackhawk Technical College announed that they donated much needed supplies to local hospitals. The school gave beds to SSM Healthcare facilities in Janesville and Monoroe.
The hospitals say that the donation will help prepare for an unexpected rise in number of patients.
The school also donated PPE in addition to the hospital beds. The other donations include N95 masks, sanitizing wipes, gloves, and face shields.
