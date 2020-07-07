Blackout Day hopes to tap into spending of Rockford’s black consumers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Across the country, some shoppers dedicated Tuesday to supporting black-owned businesses with national “Blackout Day.”

Tamika Brown, co-owner of Infinite Soul Vibrations, a “metaphysical supply store” at 333 E State St, says Blackout Day is the latest way that shoppers can make a conscious decision to support black-owned businesses.

“Black lives matter. Black businesses matter. That’s the way we should act about it,” he said.

Recently, Brown said she’s seen an increase in customers who are specifically seeking out black-owned businesses.

“I’ve had several customers, they come in first thing in the morning, and they’re eager to spend money at those businesses. I’m really thankful for the support,” she added.

Blackout Day is a national movement during which black Americans are encouraged to spend money only at black-owned businesses and avoid bigger retailers, as a way to “economically protest against racial injustice.”

“It’s very relevant, and it’s just good to see our community coming together, because now more than anytime ever, we really need to come together,” Brown said.

Brown says she’s experienced the trend in other places where she’s worked, and is excited to see it come to Rockford.

“Prior to this, I used to do a lot of business in Brooklyn, New York. That’s a different kind of arena. They do this kind of thing all the time. They really believe strongly in recycling the black dollar, so I think it’s awesome that it’s here,” she said.

