Blood bank seeks donation for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In honor of National Blue Blood Appreciation Day on January 9th, the Rock River Valley Blood Center is hosting a blood drive to help the law enforcement community.

This is the first year for the event.

Heidi Ognibene, of the RRVBC, says the blood bank hopes to get as much blood donated as they can.

“It’s very simple. It’s a pinch in your arm and you’re saving up to three people’s lives,” she said.

There are several locations across the stateline which will be used as collection points on Thursday, including:

The Downtown Donor Center, 419 N. Sixth St., or the Perryville;

Donor Center, 3065 N. Perryville Road, both in Rockford;

The Belvidere Donor Center, 1740 S. State St.;

The Freeport Donor Center, 461 E. South St;

Aquin Catholic High School: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1419 S. Galena Ave., Freeport;

Rochelle United Methodist Church: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 709 Fourth Ave;

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 11101 N. Sherman Road, Edgerton, Wis.

