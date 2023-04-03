ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the number of injuries in Belvidere Friday night, the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) said that they got the call to help.

The local hospitals needed blood donations as victims came in. Heidi Ognibene, COO of RRVBC, said that they were able to meet the need because of recently donated blood that was on the shelf.

“That’s a huge thank you to our community for making us ready for that,” Ognibene said. “And so, if you gave over the last month, your blood was on the shelf, and most likely it could have been one of the ones that we used in the need on Friday night.”

The RRVBC is always in need of blood. They ask residents to make a donation if they are able to. One donation can save up to three lives.