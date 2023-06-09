ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 16th district representative Darin LaHood visited Rock River Valley Blood Center’s downtown donor center Friday; highlighting the need for residents to give blood.

“Blood donations are needed now more than ever and so we advocate for that in the U.S. Congress,” said LaHood. “So happy to be here today to learn a little bit more on how to be helpful and just remind folks how important it is for our community here in Rockford and in northern Illinois.”

The Rock River Valley Blood Center provides blood for 13 hospitals around the Stateline area.

Blood supply is in a precarious position throughout the U.S. 68% of Midwest blood centers have 0-2 days supply of blood, according to America’s Blood Centers.

In 2022, the Red Cross declared the first-ever blood crisis.