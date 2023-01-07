ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A shortage of blood donors has been a concern for months, so people packed Hononegah High School on Saturday to support the Rock River Valley Blood Center and the Jaimie Cox Foundation.

It was for the second annual “Jaimie Cox Foundation Memorial Blood Drive.” All donations will stay in the area to be used at local hospitals. Organizers noted that it is a quick and easy way to give quick.

Cox was a regular blood donor himself.

“It’s very humbling. It’s amazing to see the outpouring of support from the community, not only to support and honor Jaimie and the foundation, but also just to help others in the community who may need blood donations, and it’s been a very low shortage lately,” said Adam and Catilin Cox of the Jaime Cox Foundation. “They really need the help, and it’s just great to see everybody who shows up that wants to give back.”

Cox’s memory lived on through the foundation, which supports causes he was passionate about, such as helping first responders, veterans and underprivileged youth.