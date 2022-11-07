ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Bank held donation drives at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts in Freeport and Oregon on Monday.

In Freeport, the blood drive coincided with the post’s 100th-anniversary celebration.

This is the second year that the blood drives were held in the same week as Veterans Day, which is Friday, November 11th.

RRVBB’s donor recruiter, Rob Bland, said the blood drive offered a chance to honor veterans by giving back to the community.

“It’s great that people come out and recognize the veterans in the local community who have served before and they’re serving again through community activities like this,” Bland said.

Tomorrow, the blood bank will hold a blood drive at Roscoe’s VFW Post 2955, at 11385 2nd Street.

On Wednesday, Loves Park and Belvidere locations will take part.