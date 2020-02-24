Blue Man Group coming to Rockford in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Blue Man Group is returning to Rockford’s Coronado Theatre on April 14th and 15th.

From the press release: “More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it’s your turn! Blue Man Group returns to Rockford for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It’s everything you know and love about Blue Man Group—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy—the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.”

For ticket information, click here.

