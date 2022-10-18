ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in February.

Guy, 86, will take the stage on February 17th at 8 p.m. as part of his farewell tour.

Guy has been ranked as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine and won 8 GRAMMY awards, 38 Blues Music Awards, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.

In 1957, he took his guitar to Chicago, where he would permanently alter the direction of the instrument, first on numerous sessions for Chess Records playing alongside Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, and the rest of the label’s legendary roster, and then on recordings of his own. His incendiary style left its mark on guitarists from Jimmy Page to John Mayer.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 19th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.