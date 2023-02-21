ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the animated preschool television series “Bluey” is coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center.

“Bluey’s Big Play” features an original story by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm, with music by TV show composer Joff Bush and life-sized puppets and sets.

“Bluey” follows the exploits of a 6-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, his father, Bandit; mother, Chilli; and younger sister, Bingo.

A press release explains that “The show made its global premiere in Brisbane, Australia, where the tour went on to break box office records for children’s entertainment all over the country. Hailed as ‘a glorious celebration’ of everything fans love about the show, it’s Bluey as fans have never seen it before, brought to real life.”

“Bluey’s Big Play” will be performed in Rockford on June 29th at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.