ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For years, it was known as the MetroCentre. Then, it was the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Now, the venue in downtown Rockford has a new name: the BMO Center.

The Rockford IceHogs announced the new name Thursday as part of their partnership with the bank.

Just days before the hockey team’s opening night, the team showed off the BMO Center’s biggest renovations, including a new scoreboard and pro shop.

The updates have been in the works for two years.

“We just needed to come back through and renovate a little bit,” said IceHogs’ president of business operations, Ryan Snider. “Like one of those home improvement shows, where the foundation was there and the walls were there and everything was in place, it’s going to be a great place. It just needed to be modernized a bit with some technology with some refreshing of the paint and carpet and lights and things of that nature and it’s getting it. And we’re really excited for what the end product is going to be.”

The IceHogs will host the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, October 22nd at 7 p.m.