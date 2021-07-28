BMO Harris Bank Center to get another $775K in updates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More renovations of the BMO Harris Bank Center have been approved by the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority.

The building is currently undergoing a $20 million makeover since the Chicago Blackhawks bought the Rockford IceHogs.

The $775,000 repairs will include upper bowl railings, press level seating, and structural support for the LED board on the exterior of the building.

The original budget was for less than $700,000.

“I think the reason why it increased is because that those budget numbers were six months ago,” said RAVE interim general manager, Gretchen Gilmore. “In the past six months, everyone knows materials and lead times and everything have increased.”

Scandroli Construction was the only company to bid on the project.