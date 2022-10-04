ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — The Arlington Heights Village Board voted down a proposal that would have denied taxpayer money from paying towards the construction of a new Chicago Bears stadium.

The Bears are considering building a domed stadium on the Arlington International Race Course property. They said that it would create 48,000 jobs, 9,700 of them being long term.

The economic impact is in the billions and could generate $16 million in annual tax revenue for Arlington Heights.

The team wants tax subsidies to help finance the development around the stadium, but the group “Americans for Prosperity” introduced a petition that would have banned any tax incentives.