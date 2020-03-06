Board members discuss potential change of the way business is handled for Winnebago County Board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Board Committee discussed making a change to how decisions on the board’s floor are made.

The Personnel and Policies Committee discussed a proposal to increase the number of votes need to approve items.

“2/3rds is required for the approval of a budget amendment that’s a hard 14, and the way that this ordinance is written it requires a 3/5ths vote of the members of the county board, so that would be 12 regardless of how many members are present,” said Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office Chief of Civil Bureau, David Kurlinkus.

Some County Board Members said the decision was simple, because what the ordinance is asking for is already implemented.

“To get the ordinance approved now instead of taking 11 persons to approve it, it takes 12,” said District Two County Board Member, Jim Webster. “Most times our ordinances get approved by 12…13…14…15 people anyway.”

Winnebago County Board Chairman Franky Haney thinks there’s a different reason behind the idea.

“The motivation for bringing this forward I think, many think is around the on-going and repeated and almost at nauseum chairman ordinance changes. That there’s been 14 attempted changes to the job of Chairman since just as prior to me taking office in 2016,” he said.

Webster doesn’t believe that’s true.

“Much has been said about taking away the powers of the Chairman or giving powers to the Chairman, they’re not powers, they’re duties,” he said. “There’s 20 board members right now 11 of them have to approve that, well now they’re be 12 so there’s one more set of eyes. I don’t think you’re going to see that change much of anything on the board.”

The full County Board will discuss the proposal next week.

