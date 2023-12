ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Former WTVO weather director Bob Keveren passed away on Christmas Day, according to his family.

Keveren worked alongside anchor Bruce Richardson from 1959 to 1989 and together they were recognizable faces of Rockford news.

Richardson passed away in 2003.

“Bob leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers- in-law, sister in-law, nieces, and nephews,” according to his obituary.