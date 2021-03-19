Body found during search for missing Rock County hiker

MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities say a body was recovered during the search for a missing Rock County man, but have not confirmed that it is of 66-year-old Kevin Doyle.

Police said Doyle’s two dogs were been found dead in a lake, and the search for Doyle shifted to become a recovery operation.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday morning, a drone team spotted an anomaly in the water in the northwest corner of Bower’s Lake, where the two dogs were found dead.

Divers worked with the medical examiner to recover the body.

Doyle was last see in the Storrs Lake vicinity near Milton.

Police say he left his residence with his two yellow Labrador retrievers at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and never returned home. His vehicle was reportedly still parked at Storrs Lake.

The medical examiner has not yet made a positive identification of the body, but the Rock County Sheriff says it considers the incident closed.