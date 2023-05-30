PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — A man found floating dead in the Illinois River on Monday has been identified.

Officers were called to the riverfront around 2:43 p.m. for reports of a body found in the water, according to the City of Peoria. A partially submerged male body was found when they arrived. Members of the Peoria Fire Department Marine 1 launched their boat and recovered the body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was later identified as James Byrd, 64, by the Peoria County Coroner’s Office, as reported by the Journal Star.