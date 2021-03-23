Body found in lake is that of missing Rock County man, coroner says

MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities say a body was recovered last Friday in Bowers Lake is that of 66-year-old Kevin Doyle.

Doyle was reported missing last Wednesday. Police said he left his residence with his two yellow Labrador retrievers at 9:30 a.m. and never returned home.

Police said Doyle’s two dogs were found dead in the lake, and the search for Doyle shifted to become a recovery operation.

On Friday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a drone team spotted an anomaly in the water in the northwest corner of Bower’s Lake, where the two dogs were found dead.

Divers worked with the medical examiner to recover the body.

The Rock County Medical Examiner confirmed the body was Doyle’s today. His death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.