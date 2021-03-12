Body found in Mississippi River identified as Freeport man

CARROLL COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have identified 46-year-old Keith Heidenreich, of Freeport, as the man found dead in the Mississippi River in Carroll County on Wednesday.

Around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a body was found in the Mississippi River.

Emergency crews responded to Millers Boat Landing located at 6898 Marina Road, about four miles north of Savanna.

Officials found Heidenreich’s body near the edge of the river.

The Sheriff’s Office called the death ‘suspicious in nature.’ Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

Anyone with information can contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 815-244-2635.

The Savanna Police Department, Savanna Fire Department, Savanna Community Ambulance, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and Joe Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.