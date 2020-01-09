Body found in Rock River near Rockford’s Marinelli Field

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says a body has been found in the Rock River near Marinelli Field.

According to Coroner Bill Hintz, his office was contacted at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Hintz says the body is that of an adult male who has been in the river for some time.

Efforts to identify the deceased are underway.

Marinelli Field is located at 115 15th Avenue.

