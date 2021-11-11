Body found in search for missing Illinois toddler

HAMMOND, Ind. (WGN) — A young girl’s body was found Thursday in Northwest Indiana amid the search for a missing 1-year-old girl from Wheeling.

At around 1 p.m., Indiana State Police announced that there’s police activity near I-80 and Kennedy Avenue. SkyCam9 above the scene showed dive teams entered a pond nearby.

Fishermen alerted authorities to a body in the pond, which is about four to five feet deep, and a young girl’s body was subsequently recovered.

The body was of an African American girl under the age of five, police said in a new conference. Identification of the body is pending, but Wheeling police are at the scene amid the search for Jaclyn Dobbs.

Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs’ mother, 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, was found dead by police in her apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after conducting a well-being check.

Police said the cause of her death was strangulation.

Investigators tracked down video that helped them to identify a person seen with Murphy on Monday. The person — who had a previous relationship with Murphy — was found in Missouri along with the vehicle police were searching for.

But Murphy’s daughter Angel is still missing.