Body found near Auburn St. identified as LaSalle County man missing since October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Mendota Police have released the identity of the body found on Saturday in Rockford.

Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2nd, 2020.

“Our heartfelt sympathy and condolences [go] out to the Shaver family in their time of need. Wesley’s cause of death is being investigated by the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

On Saturday, officers were called to a wooded area behind Tacos El Toro, 3605 Auburn, where they found what appeared to be a deceased adult male who they say had been there for some time.

On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy examination with the assistance of their Forensic Odontologist.