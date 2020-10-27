Body identified as missing Rockford woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around noon on Tuesday, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5900 Block of Cunningham Road where they located the body of a deceased adult female.

Officials say the female was confirmed to be 43-year-old Rachel Dishman of Rockford, who was last seen on Saturday. On Monday, police asked the public for help finding Rachel.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine more on the cause of death.

Anyone with information can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or anonymously call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES: