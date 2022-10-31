BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The body of a Korean War prisoner of war has returned back home after almost 70 years.

U.S. Army Corporal William Zoelilick, 18, was captured 72 years ago. He was listed as “Missing in Action” for many years, but his body was flown to O’Hare Airport Monday. A procession took place along I-90.

It came all the way to his final resting place in Belvidere. Many stateline residents, including U.S. Army veterans, were a part of the ride.

“It’s humbling….. it’s an absolute honor to be able to do that, and the paycheck we get for it is when we bring this hearse and these remains past a school and the school kids are out there with an American flag holding their hands over their hearts, that’s the paycheck, and that educates the next couple generations,” said Wayne Kirkpatrick of the U.S. Army (ret.)

Zoelilick will be buried with full military honors on November 10.