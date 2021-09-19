Body of man, 20, pulled from Lake Michigan near Chicago

An orange life buoy on water surface as symbol of help and hope, selective focus

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — A 20-year-old man’s body has been pulled from Lake Michigan near Chicago after a seven-hour search. Evanston spokesman Patrick Deignan said three other people were rescued from the water earlier Saturday.

The situation began just before 1 p.m. when a 911 caller reported three people struggling in the water. They were pulled out.

Roughly an hour later, crews found “unclaimed belongings” of another person on the beach, which sparked the search for the fourth swimmer. His body was found around 9 p.m.

Beaches in the Chicago suburb were closed for swimming earlier this month for the season.