LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The body of missing 24-year-old Tommy Howe has been found in the Des Plaines River.

His body was located in the river near Libertyville just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to WGN. Police were alerted on Friday after a kayaker found a jacket along the shoreline that matched the description of the one Howe was last seen wearing.

Search teams conducted searches of the river on Friday and Saturday, but were not able to continue until Tuesday due to unfavorable river conditions. The body was discovered when they resumed their search.

Howe was reported missing after he crashed his vehicle near I-94 and Route 176. A witness said that he was spotted running towards Old School Forest Preserve, so that was where the search was focused.

“We have been with the Howe family throughout their search for Tommy,” said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow. “This is a devastating time for them. The family will continue to be in our prayers.”

An investigation surrounding Howe’s death is being conducted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Coroner’s Office.