FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The body of Paul Cheney, 67, who was reported missing last week, has been found, according to his girlfriend.

Cheney’s girlfriend, Joy Walkenford, confirmed reports that his body was found Tuesday evening. Freeport Police later said that Cheney had been found in the area of Louis Avenue and Album Street.

Last week, Freeport Police said Cheney’s truck had been found abandoned in the Taylor Park area, at 900 E. Stephenson Street. He was last seen on Wednesday.

Walkenford said Cheney, an avid outdoorsman and biking enthusiast, was found near his bike. In an interview last week, Walkenford said the couple had been dating for 3 years and had just moved to Freeport in February.

In their original missing persons notice, police said Cheney was believed to be suicidal.

On Facebook, Walkenford wrote: “It’s was not the outcome I was hoping for. I’m so sorry. My hope is he’s at peace now. God bless you, Paul. Always love you, Joy.”