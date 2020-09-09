Body of missing Lake Summerset boater found

DURAND, IL (WTVO) – The body of a 64-year-old man who drowned in Lake Summerset on Monday has been found.

According to the Lake Summerset Association, the body was recovered by the Davis Fire Department early Wednesday afternoon.

“The Family, obviously devastated, are thankful for the efforts of the emergency crews and they have received a small sense of relief knowing that their loved one is no longer missing,” Lake Summerset Association General Manager Mike Schmieder said in a statement.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to Lake Summerset in Durand after receiving a report that an adult male jumped into the water and went missing.

The 64 year old male was onboard a boat out on the lake at the time.

Upon arrival, deputies called for assistance from the Durand Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources. A MABAS Alarm was called and divers from multiple jurisdictions are currently conducting a search of the lake in an effort to locate the man.

