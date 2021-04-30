Body of missing Rockford man Patrick Reum found in Rock River

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday around 8:00 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a body found in the Rock River, south of Lowell Park near the west bank.

The Dixon Police Department and Dixon Rural Fire also responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, the body was confirmed and removed. The Lee County Coroner performed an autopsy on Friday. The body was identified as 28-year-old Patrick Reum of Rockford, IL.

Reum was reported missing on December 12, 2020.

The Coroner’s Office, in conjunction with the Rockford Police Department has notified the family and will continue the investigation.