Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

BARABOO, Wis. (WTVO) — The body of a missing 10-year-old Wisconsin girl has been found, law enforcement said Tuesday afternoon.

The Baraboo Police Department sent out an Amber Alert for Kodie Dutcher on Monday night. Officials said she was suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may have been suicidal.

According to WKOW, her body was found at 11 a.m. in the area of 11th Street and County Highway T.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

“We believe that she did leave on her own. And we do believe that she may be in danger due to the ingestion of some medications,” said Capt. Rob Sinden.

