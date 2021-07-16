Body of Wisconsin airman, missing for 70 years, escorted home by Honor Guard

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — The body of a missing Rock County airman is back home today after being missing for nearly 70 years.

Air Force Airman 2nd Class (A2C) Edward J. Miller was missing in action for nearly 70 years after the Douglas C-124 Globemaster he was on board, crashed into a remote mountain range, east of Anchorage, during a severe storm on November 22, 1952.

All 52-crewmen were lost, including members of the Air Force, Army, Marines, and Navy. The crash scene was unknown until a yellow life raft was spotted by an Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission in 2012.

All but six of the 52 men on board have been recovered to date.

Miller’s remains will be escorted by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, and VetsRoll, from the General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee to an Evansville funeral home on Friday afternoon.

“They’re going to see firsthand what it means to the citizens, at least in Wisconsin if not everywhere else to be able to show the gratitude they never knew, and just for their support and the closure that they’re going to witness, it’s going to be an incredible event,” said VetsRoll‘s Mark Finnegan.