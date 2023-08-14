JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The body of a man who went missing after fleeing from police in Janesville back in November 2022 has been found.

Christopher Miller, 27, has been identified, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office as reported by WKOW. Miller’s body had been found earlier Monday in an abandoned home in the Town of Turtle.

Miller ran from police back on Nov. 19, 2022 after the Wisconsin State Patrol attempted to stop him from speeding around 2:20 a.m. He crashed into a Janesville traffic light but continued to drive until his car became disabled on I-39/I-90 near Avalon Road.

He was last seen fleeing on foot.