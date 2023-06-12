ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The body that was pulled from the Rock River Saturday evening has been identified.

Rashawn Smith, 28, was identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Several witnesses observed Smith jump off of the Chestnut Street Bridge around 6:55 p.m. on June 4. Rockford Police and Fire personnel responded to the bridge, with firefighters deploying a rescue boat to locate Smith. They were unsuccessful.

Officials were dispatched to Blackhawk Island on Saturday for a report of a body in the river, which was identified as Smith.