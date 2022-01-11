Boeing selects Collins Aerospace to make B-52 electric power system

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, N.D., breaks away from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, after receiving fuel during a strategic bomber mission off the northern Norwegian coast, June 3, 2020. Joint and combined training, exercises and operations help mitigate and reduce security risks associated with increased human activity in the arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Boeing has chosen Rockford’s Collins Aerospace to manufacture a new electric power system for the U.S. Air Force’s B-52 bomber.

“Collins Aerospace is a leading provider of electric power systems for military platforms and the supplier of choice for virtually all U.S. Air Force aircraft,” said Stan Kottke, vice president, Electric Power Systems for Collins Aerospace. “Our new EPGS for the B-52 will leverage proven commercial technology to support greener aircraft operation while also paving the way for future platform enhancements that will extend the operational service life of the Stratofortress for decades to come.”

The new EPGS will include eight generators per aircraft providing the added redundancy in onboard electrical power necessary to support future B-52 modernization upgrades including radar, avionics and mission systems.

Collins expects to create more than 60 jobs to support the program at its Electric Power Systems Center of Excellence in Rockford.

In addition, Collins has been selected to provide new wheels and brakes for the B-52.