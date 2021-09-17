Boeing to build Navy’s first carrier-based unmanned aircraft

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – Chicago-based Boeing will manufacture the U.S. Navy’s first carrier-based unmanned aircraft in Illinois.

The “MQ-25 Stingray” will be built at MidAmerica Saint Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.

A new 291,000 square foot facility is going up, a $200 million investment by Boeing.

The expansion starts later this year, with several hundred jobs being created over the next three years.

“It is a cornfield now, but it’s going to be a field of dreams when it comes to aviation and protecting America, and what can be better than that?” said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. “300 high tech jobs building that aircraft. The fact that it’s right here in Illinois, St. Clair County, Mascoutah. We are damn proud of that.”

“Stingray” production is expected to being in 2024.